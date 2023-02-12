Gorgeous South Carolina Town Named Among Most Beautiful in America

From scenic beaches to natural wonders and an incredible amount of vibrant towns and cities, South Carolina is a state that's brimming with natural beauty.

And it appears that South Carolina's small towns are finally getting some national attention too. According to a recent Condé Nast Traveler article, Beaufort is considered one of the most beautiful towns in America. Keep reading to learn more.

Photo by Gabe Shea/Unsplash

Located on Port Royal Island, Beaufort is a small community home to 13,000 residents.

Known for its beautiful Antebellum mansions and architecture, some of which date to the early 1700s, Beaufort is the second oldest town in the state and boasts both a rich history and gorgeous coastal landscapes.

There is so much to see and do if you plan a visit to this Lowcountry territory. As the article mentions, a visit to the Beaufort Historic District provides for a beautifully scenic walk past mansions surrounded by drooping oak trees.

Photo by Brittany Moss/Unsplash

Beaufort's dining scene is also not to be missed. The town offers plenty of delicious southern comfort food classics from restaurants like Old Bull Tavern, Saltus River Grill, and Breakwater Restaurant & Bar.

Photo by BJ Greene/Unsplash

South Carolina has some fantastic cities, but there's something about the quaint charming villages like Beaufort that are worth traveling to.

What do you think? Have you ever visited Beaufort before? Does it deserve the title as South Carolina's most beautiful town? Feel free to let us know your thoughts in the comments.

To view the full list of Conde Nast's picks for the most beautiful towns in the country, you can click this link here.