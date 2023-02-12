Experts Say This Illinois City is One of the Most Underrated in the U.S.

Illinois is finally getting some national attention for a city that isn't Chicago.

While Chicago is great, it's sometimes the smaller, more quiet cities that can make for a more gratifying experience.

Far from the overhype that comes with influencer culture, large crowds, lines to get into restaurants, and noise, these cities are more up-and-coming, and much fewer people know of them.

The travel experts over at Far and Wide have scoured the country for cities like this and they've included one city in Illinois on their list of the top 20 most underrated cities in the United States.

Photo by Mary Esposito/Unsplash

The central state capital of the Prarie State has come in at number 10.

Springfield has been highlighted for its claim to fame: the former home of President Abraham Lincoln. While most of the attractions in the city are connected to the former president, including the Lincoln Home and the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum— the city’s most infamous landmarks, there are still plenty of other sites to explore here.

Photo by John Gatz/Unsplash

As the article points out, Springfield can be considered an art mecca with tons of theaters and art centers.

Must visit locations include the Dana Thomas House–a historic home built in 1902 by the iconic Frank Lloyd Wright. The home is a fascinating Prairie-style school complete with intricate wood and glasswork and a massive dining room.

Photo by Matt Allain/Unsplash

What do you think? Is Springfield a heavily underrated U.S. city? Do you think any other cities in Illinois should have been included on this list? Feel free to let us know your thoughts in the comments section.