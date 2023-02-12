This Florida City Made it Onto the Top 15 Rudest Cities in America List

Usually, it is the cities in the northern United States that tend to get a bad rep when it comes to unfriendly and unwelcoming attitudes.

In fact, most Floridians take pride in their state’s friendly and welcoming nature. But, according to a new study, there's one city in Florida that is up there with New York City, Philadelphia, and Boston when it comes to being rude.

Photo by Quentin Taylor/Unsplash

The editors over at Preply have surveyed over 1,500 residents of the 30 largest metropolitan areas in the country and asked them about the rudest behaviors in their city. These include common occurrences like people being absorbed by their phones, refusing to let people merge in traffic, and being noisy in shared spaces.

The city of Jacksonville ranked high in all common rude behaviors, putting it at number 12 of the rudest cities in the country.

Next, the reporters at Preply asked respondents to rank who is ruder in their experience: people born and raised in their city otherwise known as “locals” or, non-locals who have moved to their city later in life. Overall, 55% of respondents claimed that non-locals were ruder than locals but not in Jacksonville.

The top cities with ruder “locals” included Philadelphia, Boston, Memphis, New York City, and Jacksonville. This means that residents born and raised here have grown up accustomed to certain behaviors, which originate from the city’s culture itself.

What do you think? Does the city of Jacksonville deserve this title? Do you think there are other cities in Florida that deserve to be on this list? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.