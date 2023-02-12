Iconic Dining Fixture Named Among Best Seafood Restaurants in California

With the Pacific Ocean offering an abundance of marine life all year round, California is one of the absolute best states in the country for a mouthwatering seafood meal.

If you’re wondering where to go to try the best lobsters, crabs, prawns, and fresh fish that the state has to offer, look no further than the restaurant that made it onto Eat This, Not That's list of best seafood restaurants in America.

They've combed through reviews, talked to locals, and referred to their own dining around the country to put together a definitive list of the best seafood across the United States.

Photo by Dan Boyd/Unsplash

So where can you find the best seafood in California? According to ETNT, you'll have to head to the San Pedro Fish Market and Restaurant.

Founded in 1956, San Pedro Fish Market has been family-owned and operated for over 65 years. The restaurant has become synonymous with high-quality, fresh seafood and remains one of the most popular seafood restaurants in the state. Today, San Pedro operates four different locations throughout California.

Photo by Callie Swiggett/Unsplash

This massive seafood restaurant offers seating for up to 2,000 guests and serves an impressive million meals per year.

A decision to brave the lines is always worth it in the end for their most beloved menu item: the shrimp platter. This world-famous dish can serve up to six people and includes a plethora of perfectly seasoned grilled shrimp served over a bed of potatoes and veggies with a side of garlic bread.

Photo by Evan White/Unsplash

What do you think? Does San Pedro Fish Market deserve the title of the best seafood spot in the state? Let us know in the comments and if you haven't yet been, be sure to add this restaurant to your list.