This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Fried Chicken in Michigan

There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of Michigan.

Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and they are often regarded as being the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.

Photo by David Hill/Unsplash

Daddio's Carry Outs in Holland is one of those places. Open for decades, a trip here is like taking a step back in time. The restaurant's exterior boasts vintage signage and on the inside, you'll notice a no-frills service counter run by a few hard-working cooks.

Photo by Carl Young/Unsplash

From the outside, this small building might not immediately catch your eye but we promise once you step inside you'll be met with a wonderful array of comfort food fare, including some of the state’s best fried chicken.

Photo by George Whitter/Unsplash

The menu at Daddio’s offers everything from ribs to seafood and a variety of classic BBQ options. While every dish is delicious, there’s something extra special about the fried chicken.

Opt for a classic 6-piece plate or feed your entire family with their 15 pieces meal. No matter what you decide on, they're sure to satisfy any craving. Each piece is perfectly crisped and filled with flavor.

Photo by Jake Gordon/Unsplash

Even if you're not in the mood for chicken, a trip to Daddio's is still definitely worth it. The restaurant specializes in comfort soul food and serves all sorts of other dishes, including seafood boils, burgers, sandwiches, and a variety of mouthwatering sides like mac and cheese and fries.

Photo by Carrie Hicks/Unsplash

The restaurant is open every day of the week except Monday and Tuesday. To learn more about Daddio's and their menu, be sure to check their official Facebook page here.

Have you ever tried the fried chicken at Daddio's? Let us know what you think in the comments section.

Address: 567 College Ave, Holland, MI 49423.



