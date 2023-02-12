This Region in Massachusetts has Been Named the Most Underrated Place in the Country

Every state has its spots that are severely underrated. From quieter corners to state parks, small cities, and quaint towns, these are the places that seldom see spikes in tourism and are often bypassed for larger more exciting attractions.

New York has Times Square, Wyoming has Yellowstone, and Massachusetts has Boston. These places can be packed to the brim with travelers, leaving the rest of the state to fly under the radar.

Photo by Phil Lansing/Unsplash

There's one region in Massachusetts that's finally getting some national attention. The editors over at CNN Travel has compiled a list of the 22 most overlooked places in the United States and they've highlighted the Bay State's central region as one of the most underrated spots in America, keep reading to learn more.

With Boston to the east and the beautiful Berkshires to the west, central Massachusetts is seldom celebrated. But, as the article points out, there is so much to see and do here.

Photo by Sam Katz/Unsplash

Notable mentions included The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame located in Springfield which is where the sport was invented in 1891.

Other must visit locations include the scenic Amazing World of Dr. Seuss Museum & Sculpture Garden that celebrates the Springfield-born author.

Photo by Connie Day/Unsplash

Of course, the region is also dotted with unique shops, restaurants, and a thriving LGBTQ scene in Northampton, one of central Massachusetts' trendiest cities.

Photo by Greg Amato/Unsplash

What do you think? Does central Massachusetts deserve the number 1 spot on CNN's list of most underrated regions? Feel free to let us know your thoughts in the comments.