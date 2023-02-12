This Tiny Hole-in-the-Wall Has Some of the Best Hot Dogs in all of Ohio

Hot dogs are wired into the American psyche. From carts on busy city street corners to fully loaded dogs covered in creative toppings from a gastropub, Ohio is filled with many great places to grab a delicious hot dog.

Depending on where in the state you live, you probably already have a local spot that you've already deemed "the best."

In this article, we'll be discussing one that's so iconic, it's one of the oldest-running restaurants in the state.

Photo by Tommy Bacorn/Unsplash

The Hot Dog Shoppe can be found in the northeastern corner of the state and currently operates four locations. It has been a community staple since 1946.

This nostalgia-filled restaurant is decorated with vintage signage, an old-fashioned service counter, and wooden booths that will seriously take you back in time.

Photo by Judy Papic/Unsplash

The menu here is simple and features just a few things: hamburgers, fries, shakes, and their world-famous hot dogs.

Photo by Michele Radcliffe/Unsplash

For just 5 bucks, you can score an incredible lunch at The Hot Dog Shoppe complete with fresh hand cut fries drenched in nacho cheese.

Photo by John Streeto/Unsplash

If it's your first time visiting the Hot Dog Shoppe, you'll definitely want to try one of their classic dogs, which are cooked to perfection and topped with your choice of cheddar cheese, chili, or sauerkraut.

Photo by Kenny Blaha/Unsplash

If you're a foodie who enjoys the nostalgia of an old-time restaurant, The Hot Dog Shoppe is a spot you definitely have to add to your bucket list.

The restaurant is open every day of the week from 10 am until 9 pm. To learn more, be sure to check out their official site here.