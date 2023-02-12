This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in North Carolina

From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems like there is a pizzeria on every corner in North Carolina.

Picking just one pizza restaurant and deeming it the best is no easy feat, but that is precisely what the editors over at Reader's Digest have done.

They've scoured the country for the best pizza in every state and Lilly's Pizza in Raleigh has come out on top.

Opened by three musicians back in 1993, Lilly's started off as a takeout-only spot inside a former biker bar. Locals could not get enough and soon began bringing lawn chairs just to sit outside and enjoy their pizza. Not too long after, Lilly's started offering tables and chairs along with a sprinkling of Raleigh history and culture from local art and music.

Using strictly fresh and organic ingredients, Lilly's is probably some of the healthiest pizza you'll find in the state and caters largely to vegan and vegetarian crowds with veggie options like the Mr. Greenjeans–a pie topped with olive oil, mushrooms, broccoli, mozzarella, tomato slices, red onions, black olives, parmesan, and fresh basil leaves.

Of course, there are options for meat lovers as well and their most popular pie is known as Dante's Inferno, a molasses and bourbon BBQ sauce covered pie that contains mozzarella, BBQ chicken, bacon, red onions, roasted red peppers, and parmesan.

Lilly's Pizza is open every day of the week except for Mondays and Tuesdays from 11 am until 9 pm. The pizzeria closes at 10 pm on weekends. To learn more about Lilly's, you can visit their official site here.

Address: 1813 Glenwood Ave, Raleigh, NC 27608.