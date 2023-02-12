This is the Best Buffet in Virginia According to Yelp Reviews

Virginia is home to dozens of different buffets that specialize in everything from Asian cuisine to homestyle cooking but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online business directory known as Yelp.

They analyzed thousands of online reviews for buffets throughout the country and Captain George's Seafood Restaurant has been deemed the best buffet in the entire state, keep reading to learn more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KOJWN_0kkxv02O00
Photo byRandy Giles/Unsplash

Since 1979, Captain George’s Seafood Restaurant has been bringing the abundance of the sea to buffets across Virginia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

Founded by the son of Greek immigrants, George Pitsilides, Captain George's started off as a small diner serving breakfast, lunch, and dinner that also showcased some of the region’s best seafood such as soft-shell crabs, oysters, clams, and scallops. The restaurant quickly garnered a cult-like following for its fresh seafood, and the rest is history.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aKqOO_0kkxv02O00
Photo byOliver Dizon/Unsplash

Today, Captain George's operates locations in Virginia Beach and Williamsburg, Virginia; Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; as well as an Outer Banks location in Kill Devil Hills, North Carolina.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=153DGL_0kkxv02O00
Photo byMatt Hyson/Unsplash

The restaurant is known for its relaxed nautical surrounds and extensive seafood buffet that includes a plethora of sides, desserts, and even sirloin steak.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=311kl1_0kkxv02O00
Photo byAmy Mertz/Unsplash

The restaurant is open for dinner during weekdays and on Saturdays and Sundays, the buffet is offered for lunch as well. Their adult buffet is $49.99 per person, children ages 5 through 12 are $24.99, and children ages 4 and under eat for $5.99 from the buffet.

If you haven't yet tried the iconic Captain George's, be sure to add this incredible buffet to your list. To learn more about the restaurant, you can check out their official site here.

# virginia# buffet# food# restaurants# seafood

