This Small California City Was Just Named One of the Coolest Places to Live in America

From San Diego to San Fransisco, California is home to some of the most exciting big cities in the country. But anyone who’s enjoyed a quiet afternoon walking through a charming downtown or frequenting a mellow farmers' market on the weekend knows that California's smaller cities are, in their own way, just as appealing.

Photo by Jenna Koz/Unsplash

So which California community is the coolest? According to the online media website known as Thrillist, Merced is one of the top coolest small cities to live in the United States. Keep reading to learn more.

Merced is a city in central California not too far from Fresno and San Jose in the San Joaquin Valley. As of the 2020 Census, the city had a population of 86,333, up from 78,958 in 2010.

So what is it about Merced that makes it the coolest small town to live in? Besides the incredibly affordable cost of living, amazing weather, and close proximity to Yosemite, Merced is a city full of vibrant culture with so much to see, do, and experience.

Photo by David Abbott/Unsplash

Downtown Merced is a hub of history and character full of eclectic shops, neon signage, record stores, and beautiful vintage architecture that can be seen through El Capitan a 144-room boutique hotel that opened in 2021, a renovated version of the original hotel that opened in 1872. It has been a main force in the revitalization of Merced's downtown district.

There’s also a ton of incredible wine and innovative dishes to enjoy. From the Vista Ranch winery to unique restaurants like Rainbird and 510 Bistro, Merced is actually home to a thriving culinary scene despite its status as a small city.

There's no denying that Merced is slowly starting to become California's newest boomtown. What do you think? Does Merced deserve the title of California's coolest place to live? Let us know in the comments.