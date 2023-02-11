This Indiana Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Brunch Buffets in the State

Sundays are the best days of the week for a relaxing meal. A perfect chance to catch up with friends and family, indulging in a scrumptious breakfast is always a great way to end the weekend.

While Indiana is filled with tons of amazing brunch restaurants there are none quite as good as the all-you-can-eat brunch buffet that you'll find at Fahrenheit Two Twelve. Keep reading to learn more.

Fahrenheit can be found in Crown Point, a northwestern city in Lake County.

This incredible steakhouse is loved by locals who flock here for its delicious all-you-can-eat experience.

The brunch buffet is offered every Sunday from 8 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. and it costs just $10.99 a person. Kids can eat for just $4.59.

Choose from an array of both sweet and savory options that includes French toast, pancakes, muffins, and danishes to homemade biscuits, bacon, and home fries. Perfect for breakfast food lovers, you can eat to your heart's desire here and load your plate as many times as you'd like.

But be sure to save some room for dessert, Fahrenheit offers a great dessert spread that included donut holes, cookies, and pound cake.

Bloody Marys and mimosas are also available for just 5 bucks and make for the perfect addition to your Sunday brunch meal.

Fahrenheit is known for its beautiful outdoor patio as well as spacious indoor seating. Only walk-ins are accepted for their brunch so be sure to arrive on the earlier side to avoid a long wait. To learn more about Fahrenheit, you can check out their official site here.

Address: 10805 Broadway, Crown Point, IN 46307.