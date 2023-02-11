This Sushi has Been Named the Best in New Jersey

When it comes to sushi, New Jersey is full of options. From all-you-can-eat buffets like Peking in Glassboro and upscale omakase joints like Sushi Aoki in Fort Lee, there are sushi restaurants to match any vibe or price point in the Garden State.

But only one has been recognized as the best by the online food media website known as Eat This, Not That. They've scoured reviews, talked to locals, and referred to their own dining experiences to complete this list of the best sushi restaurant in every state and the clear winner for New Jersey is Shumi in Ridgewood.

Shumi was opened in 2017 by Master Chef Aikasa who also owned Ai Sushi in Somerville–a premiere sushi restaurant that's been open for over 30 years.

Today, Shumi is known for its sleek open bar design that features both a chef-selected tasting menu and, the option to order a la carte.

Omakase is a Japanese phrase, used when ordering food in restaurants, that means 'I'll leave it up to you'. And with this, Shumi has a unique way of introducing and presenting sushi to newcomers and veteran sushi lovers alike.

If you do decide to opt for the omakase experience at Shumi, be prepared to come face-to-face with the chef who will prepare a tailored tasting menu of seasonal sushi and sashimi from the day's fresh catch. Omakase leaves guests with a unique dining experience that will involve all five senses.

Of course, if you'd simply like to just sit down and order traditionally, that's always available to diners as well. By far one of the most popular menu items is the Shumi Roll–a spicy tuna roll topped with caramelized spicy mayo, eel sauce, sushi ebi, scallion, and furikake crunch.

If you're a sushi lover, you're definitely going to want to try this iconic North Jersey spot. Shumi is open every day of the week for both lunch and dinner. To learn more, be sure to check out their official site here.

What do you think? Does Shumi deserve the top spot as New Jersey's best? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.