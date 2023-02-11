Five Cities in New York Make List of Dirtiest in America

It's certainly not the nicest list, especially if your city is at the top, but there is a new report circulating that claims to have identified the dirtiest cities in America as of 2023.

LawnStarter has ranked the dirtiest cities following one of the trashiest times of the year: the winter holiday season. They compared hundreds of the biggest U.S. cities across four categories that include pollution, living conditions, infrastructure, and consumer satisfaction.

There are five different cities in New York State that ranked highly in all four categories, keep reading to learn more.

Yonkers Photo by Denis Tangey/Unsplash

To much surprise, coming in at the highest in the state above New York City is the city of Yonkers. Yonkers ranked as the number 10 dirtiest city in America. New York City followed at number 12. Rochester can be found much farther down the list at number 80 and the cities of Syracuse and Buffalo followed at number 112 and 147 respectively.

Photo by Marissa Allen/Unsplash

But New York State isn't all filth. Absolutely none of the cities in New York made the top 5 list of places with the most greenhouse gas emissions, worst mice problems, or worst air quality–it's the state of California that certainly takes the cake here.

There are 150 cities in total named on this list. To check out the full list, you can click this link here.

What do you think? Does the city of Yonkers deserve the title of New York State's dirtiest city? Are there any other cities that should be included? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.