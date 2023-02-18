This Restaurant has Been Named the Best "Under the Radar" Spot in Texas

We all have a favorite local restaurant that we believe is extremely underrated. Whether it’s because of its plain appearance, hidden location, or lack of exposure, there's no denying these restaurants serve amazing food and everyone should know it.

The editors over at Cheapism understand that, and that's exactly why they've compiled a list of the ost underrated spot in each state.

Photo by Casey Bilicheck/Unsplash

They've checked reviews on sites like Yelp and TripAdvisor along with local news articles to find the best-kept secret in every state and the most underrated spot in Texas is Ambrosia.

Ambrosia can be found just minutes from Houston's museum district in the hip neighborhood of Montrose. The restaurant is described as a cozy yet lavish dinner spot that serves Asian cuisine and creative cocktails.

As the article points out, Houston is considered a multicultural dining hub, so it comes as no surprise that locals are loving this Asian-inspired restaurant.

Photo by Louis C./Unsplash

Reviewers praise its "New York-style vibes" and beloved dishes such as the Yusheng salmon crudo and Japanesian Brussels sprouts–a dish comprised of Brussels sprouts flash-fried with ponzu and kecap manis, an Indonesian sweet soy sauce topped with parmesan cheese.

Their cocktail menu is equally as enticing and includes over 15 different cocktails as well as sake and beer. Their newly added Coffee Martini is quickly becoming a customer favorite known for its creative take on the already popular espresso martini. It contains cold brew coffee, Bailey's Irish creamer, and vodka.

If you're looking for a new spot to hit up, be sure to add Ambrosia to your list. The restaurant is open every day of the week besides Tuesdays. To learn more and view their menu, you can check out their site here.

Address: 2003 Lexington St, Houston, TX 77098.