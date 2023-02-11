There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Connecticut Lake

If you live in northwestern Connecticut, you're probably already familiar with the Barkhamsted Reservoir, but have you ever wondered what’s underneath those murky waters?

Photo by Jill Carson/Unsplash

Throughout the 19th and 20th centuries, many communities throughout the United States fell victim to flooding.

In order to control heavy rainfall, states like Connecticut decided to build dams to control lakes and other large bodies of water. In turn, many small villages and towns drowned beneath them.

The small town of Barkhamsted Hollow was founded in 1779. At its peak, nearly 2,000 people lived in this charming town that featured a schoolhouse, a main street, an Episcopal church, and dozens of homes.

Photo by Kathryn Snow/Unsplash

However, nearby Hartford County had a rapidly growing population, and with that came a big problem: not enough drinking water. As a solution, the state decided it was time to create new reservoirs within the region to provide clean water to the city.

After selling their land, most Barkhamsted Hollow residents bought new farms and were forced to start over. They moved to nearby towns like Granby, Suffield, Winsted, New Hartford, Riverton, Pine Meadow, and Canton.

By 1940, the town of Barkhamsted Hollow was completely flooded by the Barkhamsted River during the time that the Barkhamsted Reservoir was created.

Photo by Erin Riley/Unsplash

Today it sits nearly 100 feet below the water's surface.

To learn more about this nearly forgotten town's history, be sure to check out this fascinating website that contains photos of old postcards that reveal what the old town used to look like before it was destroyed.

Photo by Sam Watson/Unsplash

Did you know about the underwater town of Barkhamsted Hollow? Have you ever been to the Barkhamsted Reservoir?