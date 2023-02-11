The Largest Flea Market in South Carolina is a Must-Visit

There's nothing like a day spent shopping for hidden gems and bargain hunting. From antique fairs to carnival-like atmospheres, South Carolina is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else.

Keep reading to learn more about one of the best and biggest flea markets in the state.

Photo by Caroline Smith/Unsplash

The Anderson Jockey Lot and Farmers' Market can be found in the northwestern corner of the state in Benton.

This 65-acre market welcomes anywhere between 30,000 to 60,000 visitors every weekend to shop the 2,000+ vendors available here.

Photo by Muriel Ames/Unsplash

From a fresh farmers' market to new and used merchandise, there isn't much you won't find at this sprawling flea.

And that's not all, Anderson Jockey is also a family-friendly destination that offers plenty of fun and exciting activities year-round for the holidays. This Easter, the market will host their annual egg hunt that includes a helicopter egg drop, bounce houses, live music, and tons of games.

All that shopping and walking around can get tiring, so be sure to also hit up the market's many snack bars and restaurants that offer a wide variety of foods from quick bites like kettle popcorn to full-course meals.

Photo by Ryan McGinley/Unsplash

When it comes to flea markets, simply no one does it better than Anderson Jockey Lot. The market is housed inside an indoor facility making it an attraction you can visit year-round, despite the weather.

Photo by Karl Withington/Unsplash

The market is open every Saturday from 7 am until 5 pm and every Sunday from 8 am until 5 pm. To learn more, be sure to check out their official site here or Facebook page located here.

Address: 4530 US-29, Belton, SC 29627.