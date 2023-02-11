Two Ohio Cities Listed as Some of the Most Underrated in the U.S.

Ohio isn't necessarily known as an exciting vacation destination but just because people haven't wisened up yet about the Buckeye State's wonderful towns and cities doesn't mean that they aren't exciting.

If you want to explore the coolest emerging cities—or the ones that have been secretly amazing for years now—before all the influencers discover it, Ohio is definitely the place to be.

Photo by Eric Chalmers/Unsplash

The editors over at this travel site have compiled a list of the top 25 most underrated cities in the United States and both Cincinnati and Clevland made the list.

As the article points out, both cities are filled with an abundance of culture, history, and delicious food.

From the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland to the scenic Riverwalk in Cincinnati, we agree that midwestern cities are often times passed up for larger cities located along the coasts like San Fransico, New York City, and Miami.

Photo by Grace Hutton/Unsplash

But, if you are looking to save money, avoid crowds, and steer clear of the overhype that comes with influencer culture, these Ohio cities are some pretty attractive options.

Other cities mentioned on the list included places like Madison, Wisconsin, Spokane, Washington, Raleigh, North Carolina, El Paso, Texas, Fort Meyers, Florida, Kansas City, Missouri, Little Rock, Arkansas, and Grand Junction, Colorado.

What do you think? Are Cincinnati and Cleveland heavily underrated U.S. cities? Do you think any other cities in Ohio should have been included on this list? Feel free to let us know your thoughts in the comments section.