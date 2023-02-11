The Story Behind this Haunted Virginia Cave is Terrifying

Virginia is a state filled with plenty of history and urban legends. From abandoned towns and buildings to cemeteries and homes that are allegedly haunted, there is so much to explore within the Old Dominion State.

Photo by Elaine Travis/Unsplash

In this article, we'll be discussing the Caverns at Natural Bridge, a series of commercial show caves located in the Shenandoah Valley of Virginia, close in proximity to both the Natural Bridge and Natural Bridge State Park.

All the way back in 1889, a group of men was paid to explore the newly discovered caverns. They were told to wait underground to see what strange phenomenon was lurking underneath and to their surprise, that is exactly what they discovered.

For several weeks, the group of eight men meticulously explored the cavern and found unique rock formations, underground bodies of water, and incredible beauty. Ultimately, they all agreed that the cave should be opened to the public to explore on their own as well

However eventually, they stumbled upon some disturbing occurrences while underground.

One afternoon, as the crew was resting beside a waterfall, they noticed a seemingly endless pit. Curious as to how deep it went, they dropped some pots and pans into it. To their surprise, they all heard the sound of a woman's groan in response.

Photo by Hayley Kassay/Unsplash

As if that weren't creepy enough, the men all claim the groans got louder and louder eventually followed by the haunted sound of heavy breathing.

To this day, the strange occurrences that took place that day still remain completely unexplained. If you're someone who's interested in paranormal activity, you can tour the caverns on your own through their lantern tour, a tour that mimics the way these nineteenth-century explorers toured the caverns. Along the way, tour guides will explain the tale they encountered underground.

Photo by Mike Berry/Unsplash

To learn more and book your tour, you can check out their site here.