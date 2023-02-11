Gorgeous Delaware Town Named Among Most Beautiful in America

From scenic beaches to natural wonders and an incredible amount of vibrant towns and cities, Delaware is a state that's brimming with natural beauty.

And it appears that Delaware's small towns are finally getting some national attention too. According to a recent Condé Nast Traveler article , Lewes is considered one of the most beautiful towns in America. Keep reading to learn more.

Photo by Nik Ackermann/Unsplash

Located in southern Delaware's Cape Region, Lewes is a small community home to just over 3,000 residents.

Known for its highly walkable historic district, Lewes is filled with beaches, museums, beautiful beds and breakfasts, inns, and fine dining restaurants all within a half-mile radius.

Photo by Kyle Klein/Unsplash

There is so much to see and do if you plan a visit to this coastal town. As the article mentions, a visit to Lewes provides for an action-packed weekend.

Among the most notable is the Dogfish Inn, a boutique hotel described as an off-centered basecamp for beer lovers and adventure seekers alike run by Dogfish Head Brewery located a few miles away in Milton.

Photo by Brandon Stanko/Unsplash

But there are plenty of other noteworthy places to visit here as well. Edie Bees is a charming shop for penny candy, Biblion Books is a collection of curated contemporary and antiquarian books, and Matt’s Fish Camp offers the absolute best fried clams and fresh fish, just to name a few.

Photo by Doug Farrell/Unsplash

What do you think? Have you ever visited Lewes before? Does it deserve the title as Delaware's most beautiful town? Feel free to let us know your thoughts in the comments.