This Hudson Valley Home is so Terrifying it has Been Legally Declared Haunted by New York State

New York State is filled with dozens of creepy urban legends and by now, you've probably already heard about the state's most infamous haunted places including the Amityville Horror House, Utica State Hospital, and Buffalo's Central Terminal.

However, there’s actually a home so haunted, it has legal proof. Thanks to the Ghostbusters court ruling, this house has been declared legally haunted by the state and the story behind it is fascinating, keep reading to learn more.

Photo by Emily Flowers/Unsplash

Found along the scenic Hudson River in the village of Nyack, this house was built sometime in the year 1900 and was used as both a boarding house and family residence throughout the years.

During the 1960s, a woman named Helen Ackley moved into the home with her family. Their neighbors warned them of the home's haunted nature and not soon after the family moved in did a series of chilling events take place.

Ackley claimed two or three different spirits haunted the home daily and would often awake them in the morning by shaking their beds violently. She also claims to have seen them throughout the home leaving gifts for the children, slamming doors, and making their presence known through the sound of footsteps.

One of the most disturbing events to take place in the home took place in the 1970s when a perfectly healthy young houseguest came to join the Ackleys for dinner. They immediately fell to the floor upon entering the home and died of a brain aneurysm.

When it came time to sell their home, the Ackleys began to deeply regret their decision of sharing their haunted stories with the world, some of which were even published in Reader's Digest.

Photo by Madison Riley/Unsplash

After finding out the home was haunted, the Stombovsky family retracted their down payment spurring the infamous court case known as the "Ghostbusters ruling."

The Stombovsky's ended up appealing the first ruling and went on to win the second trial. During the trial, the judge is famously known to have even quoted the Ghostbusters movie asking "Who ya gonna call?" when you discover that your house is filled with paranormal activity.

Today, the Ghostbusters ruling is a case that is frequently discussed in law classes due to how bizarre the circumstances were. The home is the first house in the history of New York State to be declared a haunted home.

Do you think this is the most chilling haunted home in the state? Have you ever heard of this bizarre court case? Let us know in the comments.