This Pizza has Been Named the Best in Georgia

From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems like there's a pizzeria on every corner in Georgia.

And when it comes to pizza, most people have their go-to place. But, I think we can all agree that some pizzerias simply shine brighter than others.

So where can you get the very best pizza? The editors over at Reader's Digest have scoured the country for the best pizza parlor in every state and the winner for Georgia is Antico Pizza Napoletana in Atlanta.

Photo by Grace Smith/Unsplash

Located within Atlanta's Little Italia neighborhood, Antico opened back in 2009 as a small takeout-only stand. Over the years, the pizzeria garnered somewhat of a cult-like following and thanks to its growing popularity, Antico was able to expand to a full-service restaurant.

Photo by Anita Patel/Unsplash

Known for their mouthwatering Naples-styled pies, Antico features three wood-burning stoves, an open kitchen design, and communal table space.

Photo by Caroline Manzano/Unsplash

You'll find all of the classics on their menu including both white and red pies like the margherita, broccoli rabe, and even a lasagna pie topped with meatballs, ricotta, basil, and garlic.

While you can't go wrong ordering any pie here, there's simply no denying that the true star of the show is their infamous San Gennaro, a red sauce pizza containing three types of gooey cheeses, peppers, onions, and sweet sausage complete with a perfectly charred crust and a generous amount of toppings.

Photo by Frank Talcik/Unsplash

It's easy to see why Antico has been referred to as one of the absolute best pizzerias in the country and if you're looking for delicious, authentic wood-fired pizza, be sure to add this place to your list. Antico is open every day of the week until 10 pm. To learn more, visit their site here.

Address: 1093 Hemphill Ave NW, Atlanta, GA 30318