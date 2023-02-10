This Sushi has Been Named the Best in Maryland

Travel Maven

Sushi may have originated as an inexpensive fast food in Asia, but today, its regarded as a beloved delicacy that's enjoyed throughout the United States.

In Maryland, there are hundreds of options if you're craving this staple rice dish from all-you-can-eat buffets to upscale options like omakase but only one sushi restaurant has caught the eye of the online media publication known as Eat This, Not That.

They've combed through reviews, talked to locals, and referred to their own dining experiences across the country to put together a definitive list of the best sushi across the United States.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZpcDE_0kfYXCLB00
Photo byMacy Martin/Unsplash

So where can you find the best sushi in Maryland? According to ETNT, you'll have to head to Matsuri in Baltimore.

Matsuri is a lively, bi-level sushi restaurant that offers a diverse range of Japanese eats, sidewalk seating, and happy-hour deals.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kY0yY_0kfYXCLB00
Photo byAdam Fischer/Unsplash

Matsuri first opened in Federal Hill back in 1996 as a culmination concept of Bill Tien's vision for Japanese cuisine in the city of Baltimore.

Since then, the restaurant has gone on to win countless awards and is consistently voted as one of the best Japanese Restaurants in the state. Today, Matsuri is frequented by Baltimore's various sports celebrities as well as visiting filmmakers and political figures.

From gyoza and dumplings to sautéed noodles, everything on Matsuri's menu is authentic and delicious but popular favorites include the spicy scallop roll and the kitty roll–a specialty roll containing spicy salmon and avocado wrapped in pink soy paper and topped with super white tuna and spicy mayo.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01V1Y5_0kfYXCLB00
Photo byMarcie Vries-Todtz/Unsplash

What do you think? Does Matsuri deserve the title as best sushi spot in the state? Let us know in the comments and if you haven't yet been, be sure to add this restaurant to your list.

Matsuri is open every day of the week from 11:30 am until 10 pm and from 12 pm until 11 pm on Saturdays and from 4 pm until 10 pm on Sundays. To learn more, you can find their official site here.

Address: 1105 S Charles St, Baltimore, MD 21230.

