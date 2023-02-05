This Small California Town was just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.

The romanticism of small towns has long been engrained into the American psyche.

From their laid back vibe to their charming downtown areas, small towns are a critical part of what makes the United States so special and the editors over at Thrillist get that.

That is why they compiled a list of some of the coolest small towns in the country and the winner for the state of California is Ojai.

Photo by Jamie Carrigan/Unsplash

Ojai is a small city of 7,534 residents set within a valley of the Topatopa Mountains in Ventura County, just north west of Los Angeles.

Known for its village like center filled with art galleries and New Age shops, Ojai has long been a mecca for hippies and rock stars looking to escape the hustle and bustle of LA.

You’ll pass by Johnny Cash’s old house and a stretch of gorgeous orange groves as you drive into town. As you make your way to the center of all the action, Mission-style architecture will soon come into view.

Photo by Katie Thomas/Unsplash

As the article points out, there are a few must-visit spots–from the infamous Bart's Books to the lively culinary scene that includes breweries like Topa Topa and Ojai Valley.

Photo by Bryce Shaffer/Unsplash

On Sundays, the entire town comes together to host the Ojai Certified Famers' Market–a country fair that offers locally grown fruits and vegetables, jams, beeswax candles, breads, and gourmet desserts.

Photo by Ycel Diego/Unsplash

To learn more about Ojai and all the wonderful things to see and do here, be sure to check out its official site for tourism here.