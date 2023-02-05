The All-You-Can-Eat Amish Buffet in Kentucky That You Must Try

Kentucky is home to some of the most beautiful countryside in the United States filled with rolling hills, horse farms, and comforting Amish cuisine.

Photo by Dawn Avery/Unsplash

If you're ever craving some home-cooked comfort food there is absolutely no better place to find it than at Bread of Life Cafe in the heart of Kentucky's thriving Amish community.

In the town of Liberty, you'll find one of the best Amish restaurants in the state. This spacious landmark restaurant has been open since 1995 and is known for its charming atmosphere and incredible buffet spread.

Photo by Kyle Blanchard/Unsplash

This all-you-can-eat Amish buffet is filled with delicious food that is sure to satisfy your cravings. Their lunch buffet is offered every day of the week and features country classics like roast beef, baked chicken, green beans, mashed potatoes, fried catfish, cornbread, and rolls.

Photo by Tom Pultz/Unsplash

On select nights of the week you can also enjoy their dinner buffet that features specials that change daily so there's always something new and exciting to try.

Every Saturday morning, Bread of Life offers its incredible breakfast buffet. For just $8.99 you'll get to fill up on all the biscuits and gravy, scrambled eggs, bacon, and sausage, you can eat from 7 am till around 10:30 am.

Photo by Mike Kierstad/Unsplash

No matter what time of the day you plan to visit, just be sure to save room for dessert. It is well worth the extra calories.

Photo by Anthony Neff/Unsplash

Bread of Life Cafe is open every day of the week until 8 pm and 9 pm on Fridays and Saturdays. The restaurant is closed on Sundays.

To learn more about their menu, be sure to check out their official site here.

Address: 5369 US-127, Liberty, KY 42539.