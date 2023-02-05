Pennsylvania Has its Very Own Area 51 and it is Fascinating

Pennsylvania definitely has its fair share of weird and unusual places. From abandoned ghost towns to haunted buildings, these places are usually shrouded in folklore and urban legends passed down through generations.

Some places however are known for their unsettling alien encounters and UFO sightings, keep reading to learn more about Pennsylvania's very own version of Area 51.

The Pennsylvania Wilds is a rural and forested region in north central Pennsylvania, mostly within the Allegheny Plateau. It is one of 11 Pennsylvania's tourist regions designated by the state

Every year, thousands of visitors flock to the Pennsylvania Wilds to get away from it all. They come to explore, hike, and tour the museums.

Over the years, there have been countless UFO sightings within the Pennsylvania Wilds. Some even date back over a century.

Due to the area's dark skies landscape, the Wilds make for one of the absolute best places in the country for stargazing and apparently, alien sightings as well.

The summer of 1966 saw the most UFO activity with multiple objects being spotted around Coudersport. Reports came in from both young and older visitors and even a minister who previously had not believed in UFOs.

In more recent years, there have been many more sightings of UFOs in the Wilds. In 2018, a green sphere was spotted near Smethport in the Allegheny National Forest and Surrounds. Later that same year, witnesses also reported a triangle-shaped object in the sky with lights flying above the I-80 Frontier , just north of Loganton in Clinton County. Witnesses stated that it soared above the interstate for a brief moment before completely disappearing.

Whether or not these sightings were of actual aliens or spaceships remains unclear but there is certainly no denying that the PA Wilds seems to be a hotspot for strange and mysterious occurrences.

