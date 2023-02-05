Home to the Biggest Burger in North Carolina, this Restaurant is Bucket-List Worthy

Travel Maven

North Carolina is home to some pretty great burger joints. However, if you're looking for something a bit out of the ordinary, we suggest the epic Five Five Challenge at Hwy 55 Burgers Shakes and Fries. Keep reading to learn more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RkyJw_0kdLfHOT00
Photo bySandy Katz/Unsplash

Hwy 55 Burgers Shakes and Fries is a casual fast food chain headquartered in Mount Olive. The restaurant pays homage to the classic American diners of the 1950s and specializes in milkshakes, cheesesteaks, and some of the biggest burgers you'll ever try.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NAQCi_0kdLfHOT00
Photo byMillie Aaron/Unsplash

The food here is prepared fresh on their open-grill design where you can watch each meal being hand-crafted.

The real star of the show here has to be the monstrous 55-ounce beef burger called the Five Five Challenge.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kWRmP_0kdLfHOT00
Photo byJack Reid/Unsplash

The Five Five Challenge is a popular attraction to most Hwy 55 locations. Customers arrive in groups to take on the challenge of eating this massive nearly 4-pound burger in the allotted time frame.

Usually, each of these burgers is stacked with six or even seven cheese covered patties between a single bun. They're also served with a side of French fries or crispy tater tots.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ozlFY_0kdLfHOT00
Photo byEmma Rowley/Unsplash

If you can finish these bad boys in 30 minutes or less, the meal is completely free and you'll live on in Hwy 55 fame forever.

Hwy 55 has locations all over North Carolina State and the restaurant is typically open every day of the week from 11 am until 10 pm. To learn more, be sure to check out their official site here or Facebook page located here.

