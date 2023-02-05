This is the Best Buffet in Ohio According to Yelp Reviews

Ohio is home to dozens of different buffets that specialize in everything from Asian cuisine to homestyle cooking but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online business directory known as Yelp.

They analyzed thousands of online reviews for buffets throughout the country and Columbus' Der Dutchman has been deemed the best buffet in the entire state, keep reading to learn more.

Located just 30 minutes west of downtown Columbus, Der Dutchman can be found in Plain City along Jefferson Avenue. The restaurant is known for its spacious, straightforward dining space and hearty Amish-style dishes.

Dubbed the "Barn Raising Buffet" for just $17.49, diners can score an all-you-can-eat meal filled with a wide array of homestyle meats, dressings, and sides like mashed potatoes, noodles, creamed corn, green beans, and a full salad bar.

Dinner options include broasted chicken, sirloin steak, salmon, roast pork, grilled ham, live and onions, chicken tenders, and cod filet.

The buffet is also available for breakfast until 11 am for a price of just $12.49. Here, you'll find all the Amish Country favorites like fried mush, biscuits and gravy, scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, potatoes, pancakes, french toast, grits, fruit slush, yogurt, fresh fruit, and fresh pastries.

After polishing off your meal, be sure to head to their in-house bakery where you can indulge in their delicious whoopie pies, cookies, donuts, or homemade pies.

If you haven't yet tried Der Dutchman, be sure to add this incredible buffet and bakery to your list. The restaurant is open every day of the week from 7 am until 7 pm and until 8 pm on Fridays and Saturdays. The restaurant is closed every Sunday. To learn more about Der Dutchman, be sure to visit their official site here.

Address: 445 S Jefferson Ave, Plain City, OH 43064