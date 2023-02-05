This Might Be the Most Beautiful Restaurant in Michigan

It comes as no surprise that Michigan is home to some seriously amazing restaurants. From old-school Italian joints to Asian buffets, there’s an eatery in the Great Lakes State to satisfy every craving.

But there is nothing better than enjoying a great meal in a beautiful setting. We scoured the state for the best most beautiful restaurants and think we found our winner hiding in Grand Rapids, keep reading to learn more.

Photo by Anthony Meyer/Unsplash

Paddock Place is described as an elegant eatery serving contemporary international cuisine out of a casual and cozy grand old mansion in East Hills (formerly known as Gibson's and Mangiamo).

The restaurant is comprised of two rooms, a traditional tap room, and a more intimate library space.

Photo by Paddock Place/Unsplash

Enjoy contemporary global cuisines like seared crab cakes, coconut chicken curry, and truffle mushroom pizza in addition to a full selection of craft cocktails, craft beer, and wine.

The converted 19th-century mansion simply oozes beauty and elegance. The restaurant also offers an outdoor lawn space complete with cozy Adirondack chair seating and personal fireplaces to keep you warm at night.

Photo by Sean Stysly/Unsplash

If you're looking for a restaurant that not only offers delicious food but an incredible atmosphere as well, look no further than Paddock Place. The restaurant is open for both dinner and brunch on Sundays. Paddock Place is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays. To learn more, be sure to check out their official site here or Facebook page located here.

Address: Paddock Place, 1033 Lake Dr SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49506, USA.