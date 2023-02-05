Most People Have Forgotten About this Abandoned Indiana Amusement Park

There’s something particularly unsettling about an abandoned amusement park—the crowds, excitement, and laughter that once filled the park seem to linger long after the park shutters its doors.

In Angola, you'll find what was once an exciting destination that now sits decaying in the middle of the woods. Keep reading to learn more.

Photo by Mark Sorenson/Unsplash

Fun Spot Amusement Park & Zoo was an exciting outdoor attraction that remained a popular family destination for over 50 years. Today, it is merely a shell of what it once was.

Fun Spot Amusement Park & Zoo first opened in 1956 and became infamous throughout the state for having the only roller coaster with a track that turns riders upside-down, known as the Afterburner.

Photo by Adele Campos/Unsplash

It was also an incredible place for families due to its large zoo area, where visitors could view exotic animals like tigers, giraffes, and monkeys. At its peak, the amusement park had a total of twenty-four rides and also featured an arcade, water park, and food stands.

Unfortunately, in 2008, the theme park shut its doors permanently due to the 2007-2008 financial crisis and dwindling attendance rates.

Photo by Mark Sorenson/Unsplash

Despite being vacant for nearly two decades, the park remains relatively intact and is quite an intriguing sight to behold.

Photo by Mark Sorenson/Unsplash

While tresspassing remains illegal, to see more of Fun Spot Amusement Park & Zoo, be sure to check out this fascinating drone footage uploaded to YouTube in 2016.

Do you remember this Indiana theme park and zoo? Be sure to let us know in the comments.