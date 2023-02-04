This Iconic Florida Restaurant is Known for One Single Menu Item

There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of Florida. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and they are often regarded as being the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.

They might not look like much from the outside but once you step inside, you’re in for a real culinary treat.

Photo by John Stewart/Unsplash

La Sandwicherie is one of those places. With four locations in Miami, this delicious eatery is known for one menu item in particular that's garnered it a cult-like following.

La Sandwicherie opened back in 1988 and not much has changed here since. You'll find a warm and welcoming environment at La Sandwicherie complete with old-fashioned counter service that will really take you back in time.

Photo by Brad Walton/Unsplash

The deli specializes in hearty sandwiches loaded with fresh toppings and served on your choice of a baguette or croissant.

Photo by Iowna Kutyna/Unsplash

By far the most infamous menu item here is The Frenchie–a huge sandwich made with salami and brie and served on a crispy homemade croissant. And if you like, it's good with that “magic sauce,” a combination of olive oil, dijon mustard and vinegar.

A popular post bar spot once night falls, the counter seats here can become limited but the 15 minute or so wait is definitely worth it to try this behometh of a sandwich.

The perfect spot to head to before hitting up the beach, La Sandwicherie is open every day of the week from 7 am until 5 am and offers everything from smoothies and breakfast sandwiches to salads and over 15 different specialty sandwiches.

To learn more about La Sandwicherie's menu and locations, be sure to visit their official site here.