Visit the Largest Farmers' Market in California

Although there are so many farmers' markets to explore throughout California, there are some that truly go above and beyond. The largest farmers' market in CA can be found in Sacramento and it is an absolute must-visit. Keep reading to learn more.

Photo by Hannah Mann/Unsplash

The Certified Farmers' Market is considered the largest farmers market in all of California with 110 vendors.

Open every Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday, from 8 am until noon, the Certified Farmers' Market is dedicated to providing the strongest community-minded market possible. You'll find farmers selling everything from produce and meats to nuts, flowers, eggs, plants, and even pastries.

Photo by Danielle Sharpe/Unsplash

Most of the items here have been harvested within 8 hours of the market opening and the tastes, smells, and textures that you'll experience while walking through the market can definitely attest to that. It's no wonder that this market is a popular stop for many of Sacramento's top chefs.

Photo by Marion Davis

When you first arrive, it is recommended that you walk through the market in its entirety before buying anything to ensure you've seen all of the merchandise and differences in pricing.

Photo by Mark Baskin/Unsplash

Bargaining for small amounts is not recommended. However, bargaining for greater amounts is usually well received.

Be sure to also remember to bring lots of small bills and change because there is no central checkout station or ATMs. Dogs are unfortunately not allowed.

The Certified Farmers' Market changes location depending on the weekday. For more information, be sure to check out their official site here or Facebook page located here.