7 Abandoned Places in Maryland That Will Haunt Your Dreams

When it comes to abandoned places, we always find ourselves fascinated by the history behind them, no matter how creepy they may be.

Fighting against time and decaying under rust and overgrown brush, the ruins of these places are captivating and the ones we'll be discussing in this article are no exception. Keep reading to learn more about the seven creepiest abandoned places in Maryland.

Hell House Altar | Patapsco Valley State Park

Photo by James Drum/Unsplash

Known locally as the Hell House Altar, this decaying structure is actually the ruins of St. Mary's College. Numerous ghost stories have been tied to this spot further adding to its creepiness.

Forest Haven | Laurel

Photo by Alex Caruso/Unsplash

Forest Haven was once an insane asylum for children and adults living with mental disabilities. The facility was eventually forced to close in 1991 due to reports of negligence and even death. The building has sat empty ever since.

National Park Seminary | Forest Glen Park

Photo by Briana Cowell/Unsplash

The remnants of this all-girls finishing school can still be found hiding amongst the trees at Forest Glen Park.

Savage Mill Ruins | Savage

Photo by Brandon Kelly/Unsplash

The Savage Mill Powerhouse once provided power for the nearby cotton mill, but since its closure, the mill has just been left abandoned to slowly decay.

Rosewood Center | Owings Mills

Photo by Kevin Hunt/Unsplash

The Rosewood Center was an institution for people with developmental disabilities. Rosewood suffered from overcrowding and a shortage of staff, often resulting in unsatisfactory patient conditions. The facility eventually closed in 2009 and has sat vacant ever since.

Mallows Bay | Charles County

Photo by Katy Harron/Unsplash

Mallows Bay is a small bay on the Maryland side of the Potomac River and is regarded as the largest shipwreck fleet in the Western Hemisphere. There are over 230 steamships from World War I rusting in the waters here.

Holland Island | Chesapeake Bay

Photo by Simon Greer/Unsplash

Holland Island Today Photo by Grace White/Unsplash

While it may no longer be there, we still had to include Holland Island on this list. The island used to be the home of watermen and farmers, but because of erosion, it has been abandoned for decades. The last remaining house on the island finally collapsed completely in the year 2010.

