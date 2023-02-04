This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best BBQ in all of Massachusetts

Nothing beats a long-standing local eatery, especially when it's been family owned and operated for generations.

Whether you live in the area or you’re just passing through, you have to check out this little hole-in-the-wall restaurant in central Massachusetts that serves some of the absolute best BBQ. Keep reading to learn more.

Photo by Fabian S./Unsplash

Bub's BBQ can be found along Amherst Road in Sunderland and this longstanding joint looks more like a log cabin than it does a restaurant.

And while this small roadside stand doesn't look like much from the outside, it has certainly garnered a cult-like following of fans who line up here to indulge in some of the most authentic BBQ and southern cuisine Massachusetts has to offer.

Photo by Jame Drummond/Unsplash

Bub's changed ownership just a few months ago in September of 2022. Andrew Garlo has expressed that he is excited to breathe some new life into the business that's been open since 1979. In a recent interview, Garlo stated he'd like to add a bit of New England flavor to the menu by incorporating the use of maple and apple seasonings.

From fried gator and hush puppies to ribs, beef brisket, and catfish, the offerings here are tried and true southern staples that aren't so easy to come by in a northeastern state like Massachusetts.

If you do plan to visit, you cannot leave without trying the pulled pork sandwich, the brisket sandwich, or the baby-back ribs, all made from locally sourced meat smoked to absolute perfection and topped with their incredible house BBQ sauce.

Whether you stop by in the warmer months to enjoy your meal out along the picnic tables or order just for takeout, there's nothing better than supporting a local business that takes pride in bringing the freshest ingredients and the best BBQ to its community.

Bub's is open from 4 pm until 8 pm during the week and from 12 pm until 8 pm on weekends. The restaurant is closed Mondays and Tuesdays. To learn more, be sure to check out their official site here or Instagram page here.

Address: 676 Amherst Rd, Sunderland, MA 01375.