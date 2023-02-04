This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in Arkansas

There's nothing like a day spent exploring an antique store for unique pieces.

While Arkansas is home to plenty of antique stores, none are quite as amazing as this giant antique mall. Keep reading to learn more.

Photo by Bob Pattinson/Unsplash

Arkansas Peddlers Antique Mall is located right off route 65 just six miles north of Conway, in Greenbrier The store spans a whopping 24,000 square feet and is housed inside a charming building surrounded by vintage trucks and signs.

Photo by Tyler Kane/Unsplash

There are over 60 vendor showcases to explore here and all items are organized in a well-lit space so walking through this mall is a breeze. The space features two different buildings with a porch filled with additional treasures located in between.

Photo by Alex Bell/Unsplash

Each vendor offers something completely different and unique. Highlights include clothing pieces from the 1940s, vintage record players, kitchen items from the 1960s, and even giant anvils and an array of old painted doors, you never know what you'll find inside this sprawling store.

Photo by Paige Madison/Unsplash

Even if you don't plan on buying much, a trip to Arkansas Peddlers Antique Mall is a lot like visiting a museum and a trip here is sure to bring you back in time as you marvel over all of these well-preserved relics from the past.

Photo by Tracey Gardner/Unsplash

Arkansas Peddlers Antique Mall is open every day of the week from 10 am until 5 pm and the mall is closed every Wednesday To learn more, be sure to visit their official Facebook page located here.

Address: Arkansas Peddlers Antique Mall, 617 US-65, Greenbrier, AR 72058, USA.