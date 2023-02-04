This is the Best Buffet in North Carolina According to Yelp Reviews

North Carolina is home to dozens of different buffets that specialize in everything from Asian cuisine to homestyle cooking but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online business directory known as Yelp.

They analyzed thousands of online reviews for buffets throughout the country and Asheville's Andaaz Restaurant has been deemed the best buffet in the entire state. Keep reading to learn more.

Photo by Diane Underwood/Unsplash

Andaaz is a chic eatery featuring a full wine and cocktail bar, a colorful dining space, and incredible Indian fare. The restaurant has recently won OpenTable's Diners' Choice Award for 2022.

Photo by Jeff DeLucia/Unsplash

The buffet at Andaaz is a very satisfying experience whether you're looking for lunch or dinner.

From 11:30 am until 2:30 pm, the restaurant offers its expansive lunch buffet. You'll be able to enjoy a well-stocked spread full of authentic dishes for both meat lovers and vegetarians alike. Each buffet comes with plenty of naan bread, Basmati rice, and of course, hearty chicken, meat, and seafood dishes.

Photo by Larken Egleston/Unsplash

Unlike many other Indian restaurants, Andaaz also offers a dinner buffet from 5:30 pm until 9 pm. For just $21.99 a person, you'll be able to indulge in all of the standard dishes plus a few you may have never heard of like their chili fish. Favorites here include the tandoori chicken and chicken tikka masala.

Photo by Santosh Kintali/Unsplash

If you're looking for a high-quality buffet with an amazing ambiance, look no further than Andaaz. The restaurant is open every day of the week for lunch and dinner. To learn more, be sure to visit their official site here.

Address: 28 Hendersonville Rd, Asheville, NC 28803.