This Beautiful Virginia City has Recently Been Named Among the Best Places to Live in the U.S.

Every year, Livability compiles a list of the best places to live in the United States.

They look at data from 2,300 different metropolitan areas and analyze key points to determine which towns and cities are desirable.

The surrounding job market, housing costs, and overall quality of life are all key factors that are considered when determining their rankings.

This year, one of Virginia’s smaller cities was named among the best places to live in the United States and quite frankly, we’re not surprised.

Located within the scenic foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains, Charlottesville is a charming city with a population of 45,672 residents.

Photo by Heather Gray/Unsplash

Charlottesville is filled with history, natural beauty, and has an easygoing vibe, making it a rather tempting place to consider moving to.

Livability has highlighted Charlottesville for its local restaurants, beautiful outdoor spaces, access to higher education, diversity, and local art.

Photo by Marina Sachs/Pexels

Known for its high density of restaurants, you’ll find a wide variety of cuisines here from Nepalese to traditional Southern American food. You'll never run out of new and exciting restaurants to try in Charlottesville and the city is also home to several beautiful wineries and breweries if beer is more your vibe.

Pippin Hill Farm and Vineyards Photo by Grace Cummings/Unsplash

Charlottesville is also a quick drive to some of the best hiking trails along the Blue Ridge Parkway and Shenandoah National Park offering residents and visitors plenty of outdoor adventure.

Photo by Andy Fuller/Unsplash

If you're considering a move or just looking to plan a getaway, Charlottesville is an amazing option that offers a little something for everyone. To learn more about Charlottesville, be sure to check the city's official website here.