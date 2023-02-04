This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in Kansas

From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems like there is a pizzeria on every corner in Kansas.

Picking just one pizza restaurant and deeming it the best is no easy feat, but that is precisely what the editors over at Reader's Digest have done.

Photo by Jane Goodman/Unsplash

They've scoured the country for the best pizza in every state and Picasso's Pizzeria in Wichita has come out on top.

Picasso's got its start in 2012 through Kurt Schmidt. A true lover of New York style thin crust pizza, Kurt's delicious slices quickly became beloved favorites amongst residents and visitors alike. The pizzeria has since gone on to win Wichita’s Best Pizza six years in a row.

In true New York fashion, the restaurant offers pizza by the slice, fourteen different specialty pies, and calzones inside their sleek industrial style space.

Photo by Joe Gunzel/Unsplash

Fan favorites include the Kitchen Sink–a pie topped with pepperoni, sausage, black olives, white onions, mushrooms, and green peppers.

Photo by John Gates/Unsplash

Picasso's is also known for their incredibly large slices that barely fit on the plate. Cut from a massive 26 inch pie, these floppy slices often need to be folded in half to enjoy.

Photo by Samson Ledesma/Unsplash

Picasso's Pizzeria is open every day of the week except for Mondays and Tuesdays from 11 am until 9 pm. The pizzeria closes at 10 pm on weekends. To learn more about Picasso's, you can visit their official site here or their official Facebook page located here.

Address: Picasso' Pizzeria, 621 W Douglas Ave, Wichita, KS 67213, USA