This Middle of Nowhere Connecticut Country Store is Worth the Drive from Any Corner of the State

Sometimes wandering off the beaten path to uncover a hidden gem restaurant is so rewarding. Lucky for us, Connecticut is filled with small mom-and-pop businesses that are so authentic and charming; they're much more enjoyable than food from a corporate chain.

Photo by Paul Maus/Unsplash

The Warren General Store is one of those places. Located in northwestern CT, here, you'll find unique gifts, old-fashioned candy, groceries, and a fantastic deli counter. In fact, this deli has been referred to as one of the best in the entire state. Keep reading to learn more.

The first general store that opened inside this building got its start back in 1792. An updated iteration of the original opened in 1977. It still features all of the historic charms you could ever want, from vintage signs to old creaky wooden floors.

Photo by Ben Crowther/Unsplash

But what makes this general store so unique is the delicious deli that's hiding inside.

Photo by Olivia Neilson/Unsplash

The deli offers everything from giant breakfast sandwiches on croissants to Reubens, Philly cheesesteak, and Italian subs served on fresh bread rolls.

And if you've got a sweet tooth, there are plenty of treats to be had here too–from homemade cinnamon rolls and pies to scones, muffins, and biscottis.

It comes as no surprise that this charming general store is quickly becoming one of the most popular in the state. Warren General is open during the week from 6:30 am until 6 pm. On Saturdays, the store is open from 7 am until 5 pm and on Sundays from 8 am until 3 pm.

To learn more about Warren General Store, be sure to check out their official site here or Facebook page.

Address: 10 Cornwall Rd, Warren, CT 06754.