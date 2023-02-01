Lancaster, SC

The All-You-Can-Eat Mexican Food Buffet in South Carolina You Must Try

Travel Maven

We've all experienced that special kind of hunger at least once in our lives. The kind that can only be satisfied by one thing: a buffet.

In South Carolina, a Mexican buffet is somewhat of a rarity. So, if Mexican cuisine is your favorite listen up. You're definitely going to want to check out this amazing all-you-can-eat buffet in Lancaster.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hEuVK_0kZ6nbaJ00
Photo byJake Howard/Unsplash

La Chalupa can be found along the border of North Carolina in Lancaster County. The restaurant has been a community staple since it opened in 1996 and features a full length bar, a spacious dining room, outdoor patio seating, and one of the best Mexican buffets in the state.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3m5fPq_0kZ6nbaJ00
Photo byBen Higgins/Unsplash

For just 10 bucks, La Chalupa's lunch buffet offers diners the opportunity to pile all their faves onto their plate where you can choose your own unique combinations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ByKZL_0kZ6nbaJ00
Photo byCasey Estes/Unsplash

The buffet is also offered for dinner during the week for just $11 a person. Here, you'll find a wide array of traditional Mexican fare from enchiladas and burritos to tacos, salads, and all of the guacamole your heart desires.

La Chalupa's buffet is even offered on the weekends where you can indulge in a relaxing Sunday all-you-can-eat meal for just $11.50.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u3ZEt_0kZ6nbaJ00
Photo byBrittney Lopez/Unsplash

Whether you opt for the buffet or decide to order a special off their a la cart menu, you're sure to be satisfied with the amazing freshness and flavor of the authentic food offered here.

La Chalupa is open everyday of the week from 11 am until 10 pm and closes at 10:30 pm on Fridays and Saturdays. To see a full menu, be sure to visit their official site here.

Address: 775 Lancaster Bypass E, Lancaster, SC 29720.

