This Wisconsin City Was Just Named One of the Coolest Places to Live in the United States

Big cities like New York, LA, and Chicago often get all the attention when it comes to cool places in the United States but some of the country's best small towns offer their own set of unique experiences.

Contrary to popular belief, living in a small town doesn't have to be boring. From charming downtown districts to scenic natural beauty, there is always something to explore.

So which Wisconsin community is the coolest? According to the online media website known as Thrillist , Eau Claire is one of the top coolest small cities to live in the United States. Keep reading to learn more.

Photo by Jacob Moore/Unsplash

Eau Claire is a city mostly located in Eau Claire County, with a small portion in Chippewa County. It had a population of 69,421 in 2020, making it the state's eighth-largest city.

Eau Claire offers visitors and residents so much in terms of entertainment from the annual Rock Fest and Country Jam to the dozens of outdoor concerts and arts gatherings that dot the city year-round.

Photo by Brandon Miller/Unsplash

There’s also a ton of incredible food and beer to enjoy. The best of the best are Lazy Monk Brewing’s German beer hall and Chippewa River and Brewster Bros. But the real start of the show has to be The Brewing Projekt, where you can watch the very beer you’re drinking get fermented, canned, and toted around on a forklift.

Photo by Andy Wassman/Unsplash

As if the food and cultural scene weren't enough, Eau Claire's low cost of living, easy accesses to top-quality healthcare, and recreational activities make this one of the most incredible places to call home.

What do you think? Is Eau Claire one of the coolest small cities to live in America? Let us know in the comments.