These Florida Cities Were Ranked as the Best Places to Live on the East Coast

U.S. News and World Report have released their 25 Best Places to Live on the East Coast for 2022-2023 and their findings are based on data from 150 of the most populous regions in the country.

They look at value for money, the surrounding job markets, and the quality of life to determine which towns and cities are the best places to live.

The list included places from the entire eastern United States from the northern coast all the way down to Florida and it comes as no surprise that several cities in the Sunshine State have found their way onto this list.

Keep reading to find out which Florida communities have been ranked as the best places to live.

Port St. Lucie, FL

Photo by George Kutrolli/Unsplash

Coming in at number fifteen is Port St. Lucie, a coastal city with much fewer beaches than its neighbors making this an ideal spot if you're looking to escape the chaos of spring break tourist season. The community is home to under 500,000 people but its population is growing fast due to its desirable location and low median home prices.

Daytona Beach, FL

Photo by Arpad Benedeck/Unsplash

An exciting area with plenty of warm weather and beach access, Daytona Beach is one of the most popular retirement destinations. Daytona Beach ranks as number 12 on the list of best places to live on the east coast.

Jacksonville, FL

Photo by Grayson Mart/Unsplash

Fifth on this list is the northern city of Jacksonville. Located close to the state’s border with Georgia, Jacksonville ranks high for its safe suburban feel and long list of things to do including outdoor parks and restaurants.

Melbourne, FL

Photo by Jake Lewis/Unsplash

Ranking the highest out of any other city in Florida, Melbourne is part of the coastal Florida metro area that includes Cape Canaveral and is known for its high rates of college readiness among high school students making it one of the most desirable places in Florida for families to move to.

Do you think this list is accurate? Let us know in the comments and be sure to check out the full list of cities here.