This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in Virginia

There is nothing better than a baked from-scratch pastry, cookie, or slice of cake and that is where bakeries come in.

Virginia is brimming with bakeries, both old and new. Only one, however, made it onto Mashable's best in the country list. The wonderful Blackbird Bakery in Bristol is arguably one of the most delicious bakeries in the state so it comes as no surprise this cozy bakery and cafe found its way into this article.

Photo by Cassie Manzo/Unsplash

Nestled within the historic downtown area of Bristol, Blackbird has been a community staple since it opened back in 2008. The eatery is housed inside a multi-level building and specializes in coffee, bread, cupcakes, pastries, and ice cream.

Photo by Gary Shaw/Unsplash

The real star of the show here, however, is the bakery's doughnuts—baked fresh daily and made from scratch, it is these delectable treats that helped put Blackbird on the map and they are not to be passed up if you do plan to visit.

Photo by Daniel Humphrey/Unsplash

Some other beloved favorites include their cinnamon rolls, cheesecake, pies, and cupcakes. To learn more about the bakery and all of its offerings, be sure to check out its official site here or Facebook page located here.

Photo by Casey Bowers/Unsplash

Does it taste as good as it sounds? Only one way to find out. Be sure to visit this amazing bakery the next time you're in the Bristol area. Blackbird Bakery is open every day of the week except Sunday from 7 am until 10 pm.

Address: Blackbird Bakery, 56 Piedmont Ave, Bristol, VA 24201, USA.