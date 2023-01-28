This Buffet Has Been Named the Best in California

California is home to dozens of different buffets that specialize in everything from Asian cuisine to homestyle cooking but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online food media outlet known as Reader's Digest.

Photo by Kait Lang/Unsplash

They put together a list of some of the best and most sought-after buffets in the country and California's Tom Ham's Lighthouse has made the list. Keep reading to learn more.

Tom Ham's can be found along Harbor Island in San Diego and is described as an eatery housed inside a landmark building that features a functioning lighthouse, a seafood-driven menu, and incredible views.

Photo by Matt Hanson/Unsplash

The Sunday buffet at Tom Ham's is not to be missed. This spread offers guests an epic all you can eat experience complete with a raw and salad bar, fresh omelet station, and a made to order pasta table.

Photo by Kendra Jones/Unsplash

The best part of all? This buffet features an all you can drink champagne deal as well.

Offered at just $48 a person, we find this buffet a pretty hard opportunity to pass up. If you're looking for the best place to indulge in a hearty brunch, look no further than Tom Ham's Lighthouse.

The restaurant is open every day of the week until 9 pm and 10 pm on weekends. On Sundays, their brunch buffet is open from 9:30 am until 2 pm. To learn more about Tom Ham's, be sure to check out their official site here.

Address: Tom Ham's Lighthouse, 150 Harbor Island Dr, San Diego, CA 92101, USA.