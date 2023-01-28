This Small Texas Town is Regarded as One of the Most Haunted Places on Earth

From haunted hotels to ominous penitentiaries, it comes as no surprise that Texas has a long and storied history–and where there is history, there are hauntings.

Photo by Grace Heller/Unsplash

If you enjoy exploring haunted places, be sure to plan a visit to Old Town Spring, a historic settlement located near Houston that was established back in the 1700s.

Originially, the town served as a winter camp for local indigenous tribes. It later became a railroad hub in the early 20th century. Today, Old Town Spring is regarded as one of the most haunted places on Earth and nearly every building in town has a ghost story associated with it. Keep reading to learn more.

During the day, Old Town Spring is a tourist destination complete with hundreds of charming shops offering everything from baked goods to handmade gifts. At night however, this town tells a different story.

Photo by Kevin Cook/Unsplash

There are dozens of legends surrounding this town and you can hear them all and maybe have your own paranormal encounter when you book a Houston Ghost Tour.

The Houston Ghost Tour has been bravely leading curious visitors throughout this infamous town since 2008. On the tour, you'll learn plenty of history and pass by many abandoned places including a Prohibiton-era saloon, post office, and creepy old cemetery.

Photo by Mary Bell/Unsplash

If you plan a visit to Texas' most haunted town, be sure to check out the Wunsche Brothers Café and Saloon, the oldest building in Old Town Spring that dates back to 1902. In addition to incredible food and drinks, Wunsche Brothers is also home to some pretty strange unexplained phenomena that's been reported by both employees and diners over the years.

Photo by Kevin Broadbar/Unsplash

To learn more about the hauntings that surround Old Town Spring, be sure to book a ghost tour. They're offered year round for just $17 a person.

Have you ever been to Old Town Spring? Let us know in the comments.