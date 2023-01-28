This Wine-Themed Train is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Ohio this Winter

There is no shortage of options when it comes to seeing the outdoors. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Ohio offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature.

In this article, we'll talk about one of the most unique ways to take in all the natural beauty the Buckeye State has to offer along the gorgeous Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad.

Photo by Janee Peterson/Unsplash

The Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad is a Class III railroad that operates diesel electric and steam powered excursions through the scenic Cuyahoga Valley National Park.

While the Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad offers a variety of different themed trains, one of our absolute favorites is the Grape Escape. This 2-hour journey is a local favorite that begins in Independence at the historic Rockside Station. The train will then weave through Cuyahoga Valley along the rushing Cuyahoga River from a one-of-a-kind vantage point.

Photo by Jake Eisley/Unsplash

Enjoy comfortable climate-controlled first-class seating whilst enjoying a delicious selection of appetizers and four different wine samples.

Photo by Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railraod/Unsplash

The Grape Escape Trains are scheduled every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at select times until April. Ticket prices range from $62 to $102. To buy tickets, you can visit this link.

Of course, if wine and cheese aren't your favorite things, there are dozens of other themed train rides along the beautiful Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad. For a full list of adventures, be sure to check out their official site here.

Address: Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad, 7900 Old Rockside Rd, Independence, OH 44131, USA.



