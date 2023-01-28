Pennsylvania Dining Fixture Named Best Italian Restaurant in the State

Pennsylvania is home to countless Italian restaurants.

From old-school to modern, the criteria for identifying an amazing "Italian restaurant," are a prevalence of Italian or Italian-inspired dishes on the menu, impeccable service, high-quality food, and an overall experience that leaves you fulfilled.

Picking just one restaurant and deeming it "the best" is no easy feat, especially in a state like PA, but that's exactly what the editors over at Taste of Home have done.

Photo by Steph Pilz/Unsplash

They've scoured the country for the best Italian restaurant in every state and the winner for Pennsylvania is Gabriella's Italian Restaurant in Harrisburg.

Gabriella’s is a local favorite run by chef and wonder Pietro Carcioppolo who moved to Pennsylvania from Italy in 1979.

Photo by Toni Krasnic/Unsplash

He opened his restaurant back in 1997 to share his love of Italian food and culture with the community. Today, Gabriella's is known for its authentic delicious offerings inside its cozy dining space designed to transport you to the south of Italy.

Open for both lunch and dinner, the menu here contains all the classics from eggplant parmigiana and clams casino to penne ala vodka and chicken marsala.

And be sure to order the homemade meatballs–a beloved staple crafted from a recipe that's been passed down for generations.

If you're a lover of traditional Italian food, be sure to add Gabriella's to your list of must-visit places. The restaurant is open every day of the week from 11 am until 10 pm. To learn more, be sure to check out their official site here or Facebook page here.

Address: 3907 Jonestown Rd, Harrisburg, PA 17109.