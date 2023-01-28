Nowadays, the words amusement park automatically bring to mind thoughts of Six Flags and Lake Compounce but a century ago, Connecticut was actually home to dozens of different amusement parks that drew thousands of visitors and entertained tourists.

It is fascinating to think that what can once be iconic can easily fade to nothing. These are the lost amusement parks of Connecticut–are you old enough to remember any of these?

Holy Land USA | Waterbury

Photo by Peter Walsh/Unsplash

Holy Land was a biblical-themed park that attracted up to 40,000 visitors yearly. The park operated from 1955 to 1984 and was home to buildings and dioramas that depicted biblical events. The owners of Holy Land closed in 1984 to improve and expand the site, but the work was left unfinished when John Baptist Greco died in 1986.

Golden Spur Park | East Lyme

Photo by Kira Spaulding/Unsplash

The Golden Spur Park was located along the New London and East Lyme Street Railway and remained in operation from 1905 until 1924. The park featured a skating rink, dance hall, carousel, fun house, and even a pagoda-style tea room that was built on an island you could rent a canoe or boat to get to.

Pleasure Beach | Bridgeport

Photo by Jess Smith/Unsplash

From 1898 to 1958, Pleasure Beach was a thriving island amusement park connected to the mainland by a swinging bridge. At its peak, the park saw 30,000 visitors on Memorial Day alone back in the 1930s. The park was home to a huge ballroom, roller coaster, carousel, fun house, mini railroad, and carnival games. By the 1950s, the park began to fall into disrepair due to a series of fires but in 2014, the area was reopened as a public beach which you can visit today via water taxi.

Roton Point Park | Rowayton

Photo by Westport Historical Society/Pexels

Located directly on the Long Island Sound, Roton Point Park was one of the most popular summer destinations from the 1870s until 1941. The park featured a massive dance pavilion, roller coasters, and a family beach club where members could picnic, swim, and relax. Today, some of the original park buildings are still standing including the bathhouse, gazebo, and hotel.

Savin Rock Amusement Park | West Haven

Photo by West Haven Historical Society/Unsplash

Originally called the White City, Savin Rock Amusement Park was open from 1870 to 1966. The park featured a mile-long midway, fun houses, bumper cars, and several roller coasters. Savin Rock Amusement Park was eventually closed in 1966 due to dwindling visitor rates.

Suburban Park | Unionville

Photo by Liz Everett/Unsplash

Suburban Park was open for just ten years between 1895 to 1905. It was built by the Hartford Suburban Trolley Line to attract riders to their trolley service. The park was home to a lake, dance hall, carousel, and its famous electric fountain. After its closure, the park has remained abandoned slowly being reclaimed by nature within a forest park that you can hike today.