The Oldest Restaurant in Indiana is a Must-Visit

For many restaurants today, it's a feat to stay open for a few years, let alone centuries. But in the state of Indiana, one restaurant has survived the odds.

Known as the oldest restaurant in the Hoosier State, The Log Inn was opened in 1825 by Henry Haub and has seen its fair share of remarkable guests over the course of its history.

Arguably the most famous visitor is the 16th President of the United States, Abraham Lincoln. Lincoln’s visit to The Log Inn happened in November of 1844 on his way back from a political campaign tour in nearby Evansville.

The Log Inn is also steeped in American history as a famous stop along the Underground Railroad. This restaurant also served as a main stagecoach stop throughout much of the 1840s.

Today, the restaurant serves as a beloved time capsule where diners can take a step back in time while enjoying some pretty delicious down-home food.

The menu here consists of classics like cheeseburgers and fried chicken plus more unique items like chicken gizzards and livers, catfish skillets, and nacho nuggets. The restaurant also offers incredible homemade pies.

If you’re looking for home-cooked comfort food with a side of Hoosier history, look no further than the infamous Log Inn.

The restaurant is open every day of the week except Sunday and Monday from 4 pm to 9 pm on weekends and 4 pm until 8 pm on weekdays. To learn more about The Log Inn, you can visit their official site here.

Address: 12491 County Rd 200 E, Haubstadt, IN 47639.