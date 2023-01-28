This Arkansas City Was Just Named One of the Coolest Places to Live in the United States

Big cities like New York, Los Angeles, and Chicago get all the attention when it comes to popular destinations, but some of the best small towns in America offer their own unique set of experiences.

From charming downtown districts to scenic natural beauty, living in a small town doesn't have to be boring.

So which Arkansas community is the coolest? According to the online media website known as Thrillist, Hot Springs is one of the top coolest small cities to live in the United States. Keep reading to learn more.

Photo by Dylan Merrit/Unsplash

Hot Springs is a city in the Ouachita Mountains of central Arkansas. It’s known for its naturally heated springs, which have attracted droves of people from mobsters like Al Capone to baseball players like Babe Ruth since the early 20th century.

Today, the historic bathhouse row remains a main attraction. But there is still so much more that Hot Springs has to offer.

Photo by Chad Tessem/Unsplash

The Superior Bathhouse Brewery serves delicious brews using the hot springs. There are also plenty of museums to check out like the Gangster Museum of America and the Josephine Tussaud Wax Museum, both of which are filled with quirky obscure stories and tales.

Photo by Kendall Micheals/Unsplash

Hot Springs also offers plenty of natural scenery. In addition to the incredible Hot Springs National Park, you'll find the nearby Lake Catherine and Lake Ouachita State Park both offering a ton of hiking trails, waterfalls, and plenty of water activities.

Photo by Kaylee Phillips/Unsplash

Hot Springs is also home to the stunning 210-acre Garvan Woodland Gardens which host an annual tulip festival extravaganza each spring.

But by far the most unique outdoor attraction of them all? the Crater of Diamonds State Park. The area's unique topography makes it a prime digging spot for diamonds and as of last summer, more than 260 diamonds have been discovered here.

Photo by Dan Forrest/Unsplash

With so much to see, do, and experience, Hot Springs is definitely an incredible place to call home.

What do you think? Is Hot Springs one of the coolest small cities to live in America? Let us know in the comments.