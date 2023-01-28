This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in Wisconsin

From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems like there's a pizzeria on every corner of Wisconsin.

And when it comes to pizza, most people have their go-to place. But, I think we can all agree that some pizzerias simply shine brighter than others.

Photo by Shelly Dean/Unsplash

So where can you get the very best pizza? The editors over at Reader's Digest have scoured the country for the best pizza parlor in every state and the winner for Wisconsin is Harry's Prohibition Bistro in Sheboygan.

Known for its delicious wood-fired pizza, Harry's is just one of two pizzerias in the entire state that has met the Associazione Vera Pizza Napoletana’s requirements for making real authentic Neopolitan pizza.

The 1920s-inspired eatery can be found along the scenic Sheboygan River and offers guests riverfront patio seating, a full dinner menu, and a long list of wine and craft beer options.

Photo by Aussie Delacruz/Unsplash

You'll find all of the classics on their wood-fired pizza menu including a margherita, sausage, and vegetable pizza but one thing about Harry's, they like to keep things innovative and fun.

Their signature campfire pizza can attest to that. Although it may seem weird, it's actually one of their best-selling pies. This dessert pizza is topped with a decadent smear of Nutella and covered in roasted marshmallows.

Harry's Prohibition Bistro is open every day of the week except Mondays from 5 pm until 9 pm. To learn more, check out their official Facebook page located here.

Address: 668 S Pier Dr, Sheboygan, WI 53081.